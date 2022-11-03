Anderson man shot by crossbow; wounds 'superficial'

Nov. 3—ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been charged with shooting another man with a crossbow during a Wednesday dispute.

Frederic Clamme, 30, 1500 block of Fletcher Street, was arrested by Anderson police following the incident at 12:46 a.m. in the 2000 block of Fletcher Street.

Clamme was arrested on a felony charge of battery with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor charge of battery.

Caleb McKnight, public information officer for the Anderson Police Department, said in a press release that officers arrived at the scene and found Zachary Sedam, 25, with a wound from the crossbow. Sedam is listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

According to a preliminary investigation, Clamme shot Sedam with the crossbow during a dispute. When officers arrived, they found Clamme being held down by Sedam's roommate, who had been bitten on the arm by Clamme, police said in an affidavit of probable cause.

Sedam told Detective Cliff Cole that he had been friends with Clamme and that Sedam had been introduced to Clamme's girlfriend a couple of months ago, according to the affidavit.

Sedam was returning home Wednesday morning when he saw Clamme with a crossbow, the affidavit reports. Sedam said Clamme didn't say anything but lowered the crossbow and shot an arrow at him. Clamme then hit Sedam with the crossbow, according to the affidavit.

Sedam had a small puncture wound to his lower abdomen; the injuries were described as superficial by the hospital staff, police said.

Clamme told police officers at Community Hospital Anderson that he had been in a car wreck and seemed not to be coherent, according to the affidavit.

