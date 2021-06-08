Anderson man to stand trial in stolen identities case

Jun. 8—NEOSHO, Mo. — A Newton County judge Monday ordered an Anderson man to stand trial on charges of trafficking in stolen identities stemming from an arrest in the parking lot of a Joplin bank.

Matthew S. Burge, 32, waived a preliminary hearing in Newton County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on counts of trafficking in stolen identities, possession of a forging instrument and possession of a controlled substance. Judge Christine Rhoades set his initial appearance in a trial division of the court for June 15.

The charges pertain to an arrest Nov. 1 in the parking lot of Community Bank and Trust at 414 E. 32nd St., where an officer responding to a call reporting a man slumped over in a vehicle made contact with the defendant who was writing a check with several other checks in his lap, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

The officer inspected the checks and noted that they were written on an account belonging to a couple and appeared to have Burge's name written over another name originally written on the payee line.

A further search of the vehicle Burge was sitting in turned up financial documents and credit and debit cards belonging to the couple and various other people as well as the Split Log Baptist Church and the Found Treasure Chest.

A probable-cause affidavit states that the officer also found about 17 prepaid debit cards with Burge's name on them, three laptop computers and several card readers and cellphone SIM cards. A small amount of methamphetamine and a glass pipe also were seized in the search, according to the affidavit.