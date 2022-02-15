Anderson man to stay in prison on firearms sentence: appeals court

Feb. 15—INDIANAPOLIS — An Anderson man with prior convictions for burglary, theft and receiving stolen goods will continue to spend time behind bars after being caught in possession of a firearm during a traffic stop, according to an opinion by the Indiana Court of Appeals.

According to the six-page opinion written by Judge Nancy H. Vaidik, Brian D. Coles Jr.'s possession of a .38-caliber bullet is enough to assume he knew there was a firearm the bullet could be used with in the car he was driving.

"The State presented sufficient evidence to prove Coles constructively possessed the handgun," she wrote.

According to Indiana Department of Correction records, Coles, 31, is serving a nine-year sentence at Plainfield Correctional Facility for Level 4 felony possession of a handgun by a seriously violent felon. His earliest release date is June 23, 2027.

According to the appeals court's opinion filed Jan. 26, Officer Andrew Lanane noticed Coles driving a red Chevrolet Cavalier on Aug. 15, 2020. He ran a check on the registration, which showed it belonged to a 2012 Kia and was expired.

Lanane initiated a traffic stop. When he checked for possible warrants on Coles and his female passenger, he found one was active for Coles.

During the search related to Coles' arrest on the warrant, Lanane found a single .38-caliber bullet in Coles' front pocket.

"Officer Lanane then searched the car and, under the driver's seat, found a .380 caliber handgun loaded with ammunition," the opinion said.

Because of felony burglary convictions in 2014, 2017 and 2019, Coles was charged with firearms possession. Lanane testified at trial before Madison County Circuit Court 4 Judge David Happe that the gun located under the driver's seat would have been difficult for the passenger to reach.

To gain a conviction, the prosecution had to prove Coles knowingly and intentionally possessed the firearm, the opinion said. Coles argued the prosecution did not meet that burden because of insufficient evidence.

"Absent actual possession, constructive possession may support a conviction," the opinion said. "Here, Coles did not have direct physical control over the handgun found under the driver's seat. The question then is whether he constructively possessed it."

Constructive possession includes having the intent and ability to maintain control over contraband, according to the opinion. Coles did not dispute he was physically capable of maintaining control over the gun, it continued.

To show intent, the opinion said, prosecutors had to demonstrate he was in exclusive control of the firearm.

If control was not exclusive, as was the case here in which there was a passenger who could have been in possession of the gun, prosecutors could use as proof incriminating statements, attempted flight, proximity of contraband to the defendant, plain view of contraband or the mingling of contraband with items owned by the defendant.

Coles was presumed to have knowledge of the gun because he carried compatible ammunition on his person, the opinion said.

