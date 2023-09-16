Anderson man takes plea deal in stolen identities case

Sep. 15—NEOSHO, Mo. — An Anderson man charged in Newton County with trafficking in stolen identities pleaded down to related charges this week and was placed on probation.

Matthew S. Burge, 35, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Newton County Circuit Court to possession of methamphetamine and a reduced count of passing a bad check in a plea deal dismissing the count of trafficking in stolen identities and allowing suspended sentences on both convictions.

Judge Jacob Skouby accepted the plea bargain and assessed Burge underlying sentences of five years for the drug possession count and four years on the bad check count with five years of supervised probation.

The charges pertained to an arrest on Nov. 1, 2020, in the parking lot of Community Bank and Trust at 414 E. 32nd St. in Joplin, where an officer responding to a report of a man slumped over inside a vehicle made contact with the defendant who was writing a check with several other checks in his lap, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

The officer, the affidavit stated, noticed the checks were written on an account belonging to a couple and appeared to have Burge's name written over another name on the payee line. A subsequent search of the vehicle Burge was in turned up financial documents and credit and debit cards belonging to that couple and various other people as well as the Split Log Baptist Church and the Found Treasure Chest organization.

The officer also found 17 prepaid debit cards with the defendant's name on them, three laptop computers and several card readers and cellphone SIM cards as well as a small amount of meth and a glass pipe, according to court records.

