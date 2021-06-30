Anderson man who tried to stop Biden is 8th South Carolinian arrested in Capitol riot

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Monk
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

An Anderson, South Carolina, man who traveled to Washington, D.C., to participate in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in hopes of stopping Democrat Joe Biden from becoming president has been charged with half a dozen offenses, including obstructing law officers, according to court records.

In late December, George Tenney III, 34, posted messages on social media saying things like “I heard over 500k armed militia patriots will be in DC by the (Jan.) 4th. ... It’s starting to look like we may siege the capital building and Congress if the electoral votes don’t go right. ... We are forming plans for every scenario,” according to a criminal complaint in his case.

Tenney also repeated an allegation he heard on social media saying former Vice President Mike Pence “is a traitor and will betray the U.S. on the (Jan.) 6th,” the complaint said.

Earlier in December, Tenney was getting excited about the possibility of joining a group of “armed militia patriots” and stopping Biden from becoming president, the complaint said. “Where and how do I get involved or (be) a part of one of these patriot revolution groups? Like Proud Boys, or any of the other American Patriot militias?”

A criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Greenville charged Tenney with interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, obstruction of justice, knowingly entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and demonstrating in a Capitol building.

According to a 30-page complaint, Tenney — once inside the Capitol — actively tried to get other rioters into the building and interfered with law officers who tried to stop the intruders.

“Tenney sought to help rioters enter the Capitol Building, confronting officers and Capitol employees while doing so,” the complain said. “Video footage captured Tenny confronting federal officers as he sought to open the East Rotunda Doors from the inside to allow rioters to enter, despite police efforts to keep the doors shut and keep the rioters outside.”

George Tenney III, of Anderson, is facing numerous charges including obstructing a law officer, disrupting government business and disorderly conduct in the U.S. Capitol.
George Tenney III, of Anderson, is facing numerous charges including obstructing a law officer, disrupting government business and disorderly conduct in the U.S. Capitol.

Tenney then “approached the closed East Rotunda Doors and tried to push open the doors by shoving his body against them,” the complaint said.

“As Tenney succeeded in pushing one of the two doors open, J.G., an employee of the House Sergeant at Arms, ran toward Tenney, pushed him aside, and tried to close the door Tenney had opened. .... Tenney then ran to the door again and made physical contact with J.G., appearing to grab him by the shoulder. Their faces close together, the two men (Tenney and the officer) had a heated conversation,” the complaint said.

“According to J.G., Tenney said, in substance, ‘You’re not gonna stop us,’ and that there were so many of us that J.G. could not stop them,” the complaint said.

Tenney was involved in other confrontations with officers that turned physical, at times yelling things like, “Stand up, Patriots, stand up!” and “We are one of you! We are one of you!” according to the complaint.

The complaint cites as evidence numerous sources of documentation, including social posts by Tenney, surveillance and news videos and photos taken in the Capitol during the riot and interviews with Capitol law officers.

The complaint also says a Texas man, identified as Darrell Youngers, was with Tenney during much of the time that Tenney was in the Capitol. According to Texas news media, Youngers is facing some of the same federal charges as Tenney.

In an initial interview with law officers on Feb. 9 at his Anderson home, Tenney gave a different version of events of what he had done inside the Capitol on Jan. 6.

First, he told law officers, he was only inside the Capitol Building for three or four minutes before he and the people he was with realized that something bad was happening, prompting them to leave.

Tenney also said “he did not think he was doing anything wrong at the time, but, in hindsight, wishes he had not gone inside the Capitol Building. Tenney further stated that he did not engage in any violence inside or cause property damage. Instead, he said, he told people to stop damaging things and helped officers who had fallen to the ground to get back on their feet,” the complaint said.

Tenney was released Tuesday on $25,000 unsecured bond after a hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacquelyn Austin in Greenville.

January 6 was the day when Congress was to certify Biden’s election to the presidency by a formal counting of the nation’s electoral votes. Vice President Pence was presiding over that process. President Trump and some of his supporters had said publicly that Pence had the power to stop the counting and deny Biden the presidency. In fact, Pence’s role in Congress that day was purely ceremonial and he had no power to change the votes.

On Jan. 6, rioters broke through the barricades and into the Capitol around 2 p.m. Eastern time. At that, members of the House and Senate began to flee to secure areas. Congress was effectively shut down for about six hours, when members returned and resumed counting the ballots that formally awarded the election to Biden.

Although Trump and many of his supporters continue to falsely claim that widespread fraud cost Trump the election, more than 60 court actions in more than six battleground states have been tossed out of court for lack of evidence. The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear cases alleging fraud.

Tenney is the eighth South Carolinian arrested on charges connected to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The others are:

A Hanahan couple, John Getsinger Jr. and Stacie Hargis-Getsinger, who live in Berkeley County.

▪ Elias Irizarry, 19, a freshman at the Citadel military college in Charleston.

▪ Elliott Bishai, 20, a York County man planning to enter the U.S. Army in the next few months.

▪ William Norwood III, of Greer, who is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, violent and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, obstruction of justice and theft of government property.

▪ Andrew Hatley, who is charged with “uttering threatening, or abusive language, or engag(ing) in disorderly or disruptive conduct, at any place in the Grounds or in any of the Capitol Buildings with the intent to impede, disrupt, or disturb the orderly conduct of a session of Congress or either House of Congress.” He is also charged with engaging disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

▪ Nicholas Languerand, 26, of Little River, is charged with assaulting an officer using a deadly weapon, according to a review of charging documents.

In addition, James Giannakos, 47, of Lexington County, who was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and made off with Capitol police equipment including a body camera, according to evidence in a related case. Giannakos was sentenced Tuesday to 28 months in federal prison for threatening a former federal prosecutor.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Joining Trump at border, GOP congressman eyes path to power

    At the invitation of Donald Trump, Indiana Rep. Jim Banks recently led a small group of House Republicans to the former president’s New Jersey golf club, where they dined on beef tenderloin, posed for photos and briefed him on strategy for the 2022 midterm elections. Banks tweeted a picture of himself and Trump grinning widely while flashing a thumbs-up after the session in June. “It was entirely focused on the future of the Republican Party,” he said.

  • Report: Rudy Giuliani facing DOJ inquiry into Turkish lobbying

    Report: Rudy Giuliani facing DOJ inquiry into Turkish lobbying

  • Trump Organization executives can't stomach prison time and may flip if faced with criminal charges, former EVP says

    Barbara Res worked with Allen Weisselberg and Matthew Calamari for almost 20 years. She said they may cooperate if they face criminal charges.

  • McCarthy: No way Pelosi's appointing GOP members on Jan. 6 committee

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy rejected the possibility that Speaker Nancy Pelosi would appoint any GOP lawmakers to a special committee established to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

  • Ron DeSantis heading to Nevada for GOP event that attracts presidential contenders

    The race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination is heading to Nevada, where a top contender, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, is planning to speak at an annual event hosted by former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

  • Maricopa County says voting machines subpoenaed for 2020 election audit won't be used in future

    Voting machines subpoenaed by the Republican-led Arizona Senate for its audit of the 2020 election will be removed from service, Maricopa County officials announced on Monday.

  • Separatist leader arrested, will face trial in Nigeria: govt

    Nigerian Biafran separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu has been arrested and "brought back" to the country to face trial, the justice minister said Tuesday.

  • University trustees to vote on Nikole Hannah-Jones tenure

    WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Weeks of tension over the hiring of investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will now come down to a decision from the school's board of trustees on whether to offer her tenure. The trustees planned a special meeting Wednesday at which they are expected to vote on whether to offer tenure to Hannah-Jones, key architect of The 1619 Project for The New York Times Magazine that explored the bitter legacy of racism. The university had announced in April that Hannah-Jones, who won the Pulitzer Prize for her work on the project, would be joining the faculty in July.

  • Jared Kushner Really Did Make the Pandemic Worse

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyJared Kushner is the epitome of the fuckup trope in every movie ever.He tries to help, but doesn’t. In most cases, he actually makes things worse, and that was the case during the pandemic last year according to Yasmeen Abutaleb, health policy reporter at the Washington Post, and Damian Paletta, its economics editor.The two co-wrote a book called Nightmare Scenario about how the Trump administration and relevant government entities responded during COVI

  • House Democrats attack GOP 'law and order' narrative

    House Democrats, eager to escape criticism that their policies are leading to an increase in crime and lawlessness, sought to flip the narrative on Tuesday by accusing the GOP of failing to support the police by blocking key legislation.

  • Indicting the Trump Organization Could Be Just the Start

    The Asahi ShimbunProsecutors appear to be poised to indict the Trump Organization. And that could mean significant pain ahead for the former president, his family, and their business associates.According to media reports, prosecutors in New York gave lawyers for the Trump Organization a Monday deadline to make the case why criminal charges should not be filed. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and New York Attorney General Letitia James have been conducting a grand jury investigation o

  • Russia's Sputnik V shot around 90% effective against Delta variant, developers say

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 is around 90% effective against the highly contagious Delta variant of coronavirus, its developers said on Tuesday. The shot, which Russia has actively marketed abroad, was previously found by researchers to be almost 92% effective against the original strain of coronavirus. Denis Logunov, deputy director of Moscow's Gamaleya Institute which developed Sputnik V, said the Delta variant efficacy figure was calculated based on digital medical and vaccine records, the RIA news agency reported.

  • Can President Biden negotiate in backrooms like a senator?

    The infrastructure talks roiling Washington may test a core conceit of President Joe Biden’s bid for the White House: His 36 years in the Senate uniquely prepared him to govern by cutting legislative deals across partisan lines.

  • Google tightens UK policy on financial ads after watchdog pressure over scams

    The UK's more expansive, post-Brexit role in digital regulation continues to be felt today via a policy change by Google which has announced that it will, in the near future, only run ads for financial products and services when the advertiser in question has been verified by the financial watchdog, the FCA. The Google Ads Financial Products and Services policy will be updated from August 30, per Google, which specifies that it will start enforcing the new policy from September 6 -- meaning that purveyors of online financial scams who've been relying on its ad network to net their next victim still have more than two months to harvest unsuspecting clicks before the party is over (well, in the UK, anyway).

  • Several longtime allies of Kamala Harris are being shut out by her chief of staff, with some having difficulty getting their phone calls returned: report

    Tina Flournoy is a veteran of Washington politics, and she reportedly runs a tight ship when it comes to communicating with Harris, according to CNBC.

  • Texas Rep. Beth Van Duyne’s loses appeal, fined for violating U.S. House’s mask rule

    She was among Republicans who protested the rule in May.

  • NY prosecutors to indict Trump Org CFO: sources

    New York prosecutors investigating former U.S. President Donald Trump's business will likely issue criminal indictments against his firm, the Trump Organization.That's according to people involved in the case, who added they did not expect Trump himself would be charged.An attorney representing Trump said on Monday that based on discussions with prosecutors he expects "no charges" will be brought against Trump in the initial round of indictments. Several people familiar with the investigation said the initial charges would focus on Allen Weisselberg, the longtime chief financial officer for the Trump Organization, and other company officials.Sources told Reuters the charges would likely allege Weisselberg and others received corporate benefits such as free apartments and cars that were not reported on their tax returns. The exact charges prosecutors are preparing are not known.The indictments would be the investigation’s first against top officials at Trump's company, marking a critical shift from investigation to prosecution.Prosecutors have been pressing Weisselberg to cooperate with their probe and provide testimony, so far, without success. An indictment would increase that pressure. Weisselberg is among Trump’s closest confidants, having worked for the company since 1973 when it was run by Trump’s father, Fred.Trump released a statement Monday night attacking the prosecutors as "rude, nasty and totally biased" and said his company’s actions "in no way a crime."

  • How Disney used cutting-edge robotics to make Spider-Man soar over Avengers Campus

    Imagineers discuss how they developed Stuntronics — a robot stunt double — to launch Spider-Man 65 feet into the air at Disney California Adventure.

  • Woman with ‘Death is the only way’ sign may be tied to sisters found in canal, cops say

    A week after two young sisters were found dead in a Lauderhill canal, detectives are reaching out to see if anyone saw, or has video of, a woman holding a sign with the words “Death is the only way.”

  • Prince George Makes Rare Appearance Alongside Prince William And Kate Middleton At Soccer Game

    Prince George is all grown up! The 7-year-old made a rare public appearance alongside his parents to watch England go up against Germany during Tuesday's big match at Wembley in the European Football Championship.