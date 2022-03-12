Anderson man waives extradition back to Indiana

Mar. 12—ANDERSON — The Anderson man charged with the murder of Andrea Aguirre has waived extradition and will be returned to Indiana.

Alexander Miranda Ortiz, 26, 2900 block of East Fifth Street, was arrested earlier this month by Massachusetts State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service.

He waived extradition and will be returned to Madison County on the murder charge.

An autopsy showed that Aguirre was stabbed in the face seven times.

Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said Ortiz will be transported from Massachusetts within the next 10 days.

He was found sleeping inside a vehicle in a rest area and held overnight in jail. After being arraigned in Framingham District Court, he was taken to Middlesex (County) Jail and House of Correction in Billerica, where he remains.

The car was owned by Andrea Aquirre, who was found dead by her husband Dec. 20.

Ortiz originally refused to waive extradition back to Anderson at the time of his arrest, and the Madison County Prosecutor's Office obtained a governor's warrant to return him on the murder charge; Massachusetts received the order Feb. 8.

The probable cause affidavit states Aguirre's brother Diego named Ortiz as his sister's boyfriend.

Diego Aguirre said his sister had been dating Ortiz since August and that most of her family hadn't met him.

Anderson police investigators learned there was an active video camera pointed toward the back door and driveway of Aguirre's residence.

Police reviewed the video footage provided by a neighbor, who said Ortiz's car was frequently parked in front of the garage door.

The video showed Ortiz backing into the driveway at 4:04 p.m. Dec. 20 and using a key to enter the house, according to the court document. Aguirre arrived home at 6:18 p.m. and, along with Oritz, left the residence. At 6:40 p.m. they returned, unloaded groceries, and Aguirre is seen carrying a small child.

Ortiz is observed 10 minutes later setting out trash cans along the street. He is later observed leaving the residence at 1:04 a.m. Dec. 21.

The camera shows that at about 7 p.m. on Dec. 21, Aguirre's estranged husband, Juan Avina, arrived and entered the house, where he found Aguirre unconscious and covered in blood. He called 911.

Court documents state phone records obtained by the U.S. Marshals Service showed that from Nov. 23 to Dec. 20, there were 170 calls between Ortiz and Aguirre.

Phone records show that Ortiz left the Anderson area after leaving Aguirre's residence and traveled to Boston. He made several phone calls to people living in the Boston area. Framingham is about 23 miles from Boston.

Ken de la Bastide