Anderson man wanted on firearm charge arrested after Muncie standoff

MUNCIE, Ind. — A few hours after a warrant had been issued for his arrest in his hometown of Anderson, Robert Francis Arnold Jr. was apprehended after a standoff with Muncie police.

Arnold, 45, was charged Tuesday in Madison Circuit Court 4 with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

After hearing a "be on the lookout" broadcast concerning Arnold, Muncie officers early Tuesday afternoon saw his Chevrolet Tahoe parked outside the McDonald's restaurant at 3301 N. Chadam Lane.

Because of reports Arnold might be armed, and had told others he would not be captured alive, Muncie officers decided to wait until he left the restaurant to arrest him.

When he returned to his vehicle, Arnold allegedly backed into a Muncie police car that had pulled behind the Tahoe. He then reportedly left the parking lot at a high rate of speed, but his SUV stalled in the nearby parking lot at Rural King, 4000 W. Bethel Ave.

The Anderson man then for several minutes ignored "loud verbal commands over (a) PA system" to surrender, and appeared to be recording or taking photos with a cellphone.

When he finally left his car, he did so with the cellphone in his hand, and ignored several orders to "stop and turn around." He was taken into custody after being shocked with an electronic stun device.

A gun and several knives were recovered from his car.

Arnold continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Wednesday, preliminarily charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness and two counts of resisting law enforcement.

His bond on those charges is set at $20,000, but the Madison County warrant would presumably prevent his release.

In the Madison County case filed this week, prosecutors allege when the Madison County Drug Task Force served a search warrant at Arnold's Anderson home on Monday, they found an assault rifle and ammunition.

Arnold, previously of Chesterfield, is prohibited from possessing firearms because of his criminal record, which includes convictions for reckless homicide, dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug, burglary and conspiracy to commit robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

