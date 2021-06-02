Anderson man's assault of officer draws 10-year sentence

Jun. 2—PINEVILLE, Mo. — A judge sentenced a McDonald County man Tuesday to some shock time in prison for assaulting a police officer who tried to arrest him on warrants a year ago along Indian Creek in Anderson.

Circuit Judge Gregory Stremel assessed Darin J. Eubanks, 29, an underlying prison term of 10 years on a conviction for first-degree assault with concurrent sentences of four years each on related convictions for resisting arrest and escape and three years for armed criminal action.

Eubanks, of Anderson, entered an Alford plea to all four counts May 18 in McDonald County Circuit Court in a plea agreement calling for those lengths of sentences with the terms to be served in the state's shock incarceration program and the court review the case after 120 days for possible placement on probation. An Alford plea admits no guilt but acknowledges the likelihood of a conviction if the matter were to proceed to trial.

An Anderson town officer responded July 28 to a report of two people "shooting dope" at Anderson Beach, a swimming area along Indian Creek, and made contact with Eubanks and a female companion, Tonya Dickson, 42, of Miami, Oklahoma.

A probable-cause affidavit states that when the officer learned who Eubanks was and realized he had a probation violation warrant, he tried to detain him. But Eubanks pulled away and started to run. The officer caught and tackled him in an effort get handcuffs on him, according to the affidavit.

In the struggle, the officer's police vest was pulled off, and Eubanks punched and elbowed him in the head. Dickson then rushed the officer and tried to pull him off Eubanks, and Eubanks stuck his thumb in the officer's eye and started to run a second time, according to the affidavit.

The officer fired his stun gun twice to stop him. But the defendant recovered each time, wrested the stun gun away and discharged it into the officer's rib cage before the officer could grab it back and throw it aside.

The affidavit states that the officer drew his firearm at that point, just as another officer arrived. The two of them eventually were able to detain Eubanks and Dickson.

Dickson, who was charged with a felony count of resisting arrest, failed to appear in court in April, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.