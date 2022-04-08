Anderson man's third murder trial to start Monday

Apr. 8—ANDERSON — For the third time since his arrest in 2017, Tywaine Perry will go to trial on charges of murder and attempted murder.

A trial for Perry, 22, begins Monday in Madison Circuit Court Division 6 after a jury deadlocked last November on reaching a verdict. Judge Mark Dudley declared a mistrial.

Perry is charged in the Dec. 8, 2016 shooting death of Carlson Conn and wounding Marcus Prickett in the arm in a house the two men shared on Lincoln Street.

The key testimony during the trial in which the jurors deadlocked in reaching a verdict was that of Prickett, the only eyewitness to the shooting.

Prickett testified that Perry opened the door to the house he shared with Conn, asked where Conn was and displayed a gun. Prickett said he left the living room and went to a bedroom.

A disputed point during the trial was a letter Prickett sent to the court in 2019 in which he stated he lied and could not identify the shooter.

Prickett testified that Perry wrote the letter and he copied it. A state witness testified that she placed money in Prickett's jail commissary account at the direction of Perry.

Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Kopp in his closing remarks said Prickett made inconsistent statements and wrote the letter because he was intimidated after being threatened while in jail on an armed robbery charge.

Perry's first trial started on Aug. 10, 2021, with the selection of a jury, but the next day Dudley declared a mistrial when it was discovered that people were talking to the jurors about the case.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.