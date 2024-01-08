Anderson Mayor Broderick vetoes homeless commission

Jan. 8—ANDERSON — Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. has vetoed a resolution adopted by the city council to create a commission on homelessness.

The Anderson City Council can vote to override the mayor's veto at the Thursday council meeting. To override the veto requires the vote of six of the nine council members.

"We have a lot of committees," Councilman Lance Stephenson said of the resolution. "This resolution is to have some control, develop a game plan."

The city is not taking advantage of federal dollars available through the Housing and Urban Development Department to address homelessness, according to Stephenson.

He noted the state of Indiana received $5 million from the federal agency.

The council has also set aside $900,000 in American Rescue Plan funds for initiatives to address homelessness in Anderson.

In his veto message, Broderick said the resolution's wording did not create a commission, establish a set membership or method to make appointments.

Broderick said there already are several agencies working on a solution including Alternatives Inc., Aspire, the Christian Center, Jane Pauley Community Health Center, Meridian Health Services, the Anderson Housing Authority and the Madison County Board of Health.

He said there is a Homeless Committee consisting of eight members that will make recommendations on the spending of the $900,000 in federal funds.

Broderick said the formation of a commission on homelessness should be through the adoption of an ordinance.

"The formation of any new Commission or Task Force should be undertaken after full review of existing services and ongoing efforts," the veto message states.

Broderick went on to state it should be determined if the agencies are willing to be a part of the commission so as to avoid a duplication of services and that a nonprofit should be created.

The resolution to create the commission includes provisions to hire staff, engage in fundraising activities and apply for grant funding.

The commission would include government officials, non-profit organizations, faith-based groups, businesses and individuals with expertise.

Tamie Dixon-Tatum, the director the Anderson Department of Civil and Human Rights, said in December her office will make sure the commission is doing the intended work.

"We will work with the entire community to make sure the concerns are being addressed," she said.

One goal is to make sure homeless people have the necessary documentation to get assistance from government agencies, she noted.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.