Anderson mayor's son again charged with driving under the influence

Feb. 20—ANDERSON — Evan Broderick, the son of Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr., has been arrested a third time for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Broderick, 41, 1200 block of Winding Way, was arrested at 7:48 p.m. Saturday by officers with the Alexandria Police Department on felony charges of neglect of a dependent, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger under the age of 18 and for a prior conviction for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

He is also charged with a misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Police received a call that an intoxicated person was leaving a restaurant with a minor in the car. Broderick was taken into custody without incident.

Broderick was arrested in July 2020 by Edgewood Police after they received a call that a mailbox was struck on Sunset Drive. He was sentenced to 12 months of probation on charges of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

Broderick was arrested Sept. 5, 2018, after police responded to calls that a vehicle struck a pole along Raible Avenue in Anderson.

Police reports noted a trail of radiator coolant leading from the site of the crash to Broderick's damaged SUV in a nearby Wendy's parking lot in Edgewood, just west of Anderson. Police found a loaded handgun in the SUV.

Broderick entered pleas of guilty to misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangering a person and leaving the scene of an accident.

He received a suspended sentence and resigned as an assistant city attorney in 2018.

