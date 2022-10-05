Anderson men sentenced for roles in ex-Muncie resident's killing

ANDERSON, Ind. — Two young Anderson men convicted of murder in the October 2020 slaying of a former Muncie resident have received lengthy prison terms.

On Tuesday, Demareyon Kemilis Robinson, 20, was sentenced to 58 years in prison by Madison Circuit Court 4 Judge David Happe.

On Sept. 2, a jury had found Robinson guilty of murder in the slaying of Quincy M. Malone, 25, in a house on 21st Street on Anderson's west side.

Malone — a former Muncie resident who had lived in Anderson in recent years — was shot in the chest, and died the next day in an Indianapolis hospital.

Last week, a co-defendant, 19-year-old Kyrell Dartez Cole, was sentenced to 75 years in prison by Madison Circuit Court 5 Judge Andrew Hopper.

Cole — convicted at the conclusion of a July trial — received 60 years for a murder conviction, with an additional 15 years based on a finding a firearm was used in the crime.

Investigators said the fatal shooting took place after Malone, Cole and Robinson had gathered to discuss trading firearms.

