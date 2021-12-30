UPDATE: Anderson murder suspect seen on home security footage

Dec. 30—ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been arrested in Massachusetts and is charged with the murder of Andrea Aguirre.

Alexander Miranda Ortiz, 26, 2900 block of East 5th Street, was arrested Wednesday by Massachusetts State Police and the U.S. Marshal Service.

Ortiz was found sleeping inside a vehicle in a rest area and transported to the Framingham District Court for arraignment.

He is refusing to waive extradition back to Anderson and the Madison County Prosecutor's office is seeking a Governor's warrant to return him on the murder charge, according to Andrew Hanna, chief deputy in the Prosecutor's office.

The probable cause affidavit states Aguirre's brother Diego named Ortiz as his sister's boyfriend.

Diego Aguirre said his sister had been dating Ortiz since August and that most of her family hadn't met him.

"She is very loved by her family," he said.

Anderson police investigators learned there was an active video camera pointed towards the back door and driveway of Aguirre's residence.

Police reviewed the video footage that was provided by a neighbor who said Ortiz's car always parked in front of the garage door.

The video showed Ortiz backing the driveway at 4:04 p.m. on Dec. 20 and entering the house with a key, according to the court document.

Aguirre arrived home at 6:18 p.m. and, along with Oritz, left the residence. At 6:40 p.m. they returned, unloaded groceries and Aguirre is seen carrying a small child.

Ortiz is observed ten minutes later setting out trash cans along the street.

He is later observed leaving the residence at 1:04 a.m. on Dec. 21

At approximately 7 p.m. on Dec. 21 the camera shows Aguirre's estranged husband, Juan Avina, arriving and entering the house where he found Aguirre covered in blood and unconscious and called 911.

An autopsy showed that Aguirre was stabbed in the face seven times.

Sheena Rangel, a friend of Aguirre, told police that Aguirre had been battered by Ortiz in the past and that Aguirre wanted to end the relationship.

Court documents state phone records were obtained by the U.S. Marshals Services that showed between Nov. 23 and Dec. 20 there were 170 calls between Ortiz and Aguirre.

Diego Aguirre said his family contacted Ortiz and asked what happened with Andrea, and Ortiz responded that he hadn't seen her since Dec. 18.

"We know this is to be untrue as the video shows them together prior to the murder," Detective Josh Senseney wrote in the probable cause affidavit.

Phone records show that Ortiz left the Anderson area after leaving Aguirre's residence and traveled to Boston. He made several phone calls to people living in the Boston area.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.