Anderson police arrest pair in drive-by shooting; held for attempted murder

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting Monday night in Anderson.

Christopher James Miller, 23, and Tanner James Rotta, 20, both of Anderson, were booked into Shasta County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a firearm, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, discharging a firearm in a negligent manner and conspiracy, the Anderson Police Department said Thursday.

Police say the drive-by shooting involving multiple shots took place about 9:15 p.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Daisy Street.

“The shots were fired from a vehicle that had pulled up in front of the residence,” police said.

Officers identified the shooter as Miller and the driver as Rotta.

Police said there were four children and two adults in the home at the time of the shooting.

