Anderson police create task force to investigate drive-by shootings

Nov. 3—ANDERSON — A special task force has been created by the Anderson Police Department as a result of numerous reports of drive-by shootings on West Ninth Street.

Caleb McKnight, public information officer, said there was a drive-by shooting reported in the 1200 block of West Ninth Street at approximately midnight Tuesday.

About two hours later there was a drive-by shooting in Muncie involving what police believe was the same vehicle, he said.

Muncie police pursued the dark colored sedan to Anderson where APD assisted in the arrest of two 19-year-old men from Anderson.

Muncie police arrested Jacob Swallows and Tavion Beard after the car they were riding in crashed in Anderson.

Swallows is facing preliminary charges in Delaware County with criminal recklessness with a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful use of body armor.

Beard was charged with assisting a criminal.

According to Muncie police, a woman reported that gunshots were fired into her car as she followed the two men to Anderson.

There were no injuries reported.

McKnight said in the Tuesday drive-by shooting in Anderson there was no damage reported and officers found shell casings in the area.

"The Criminal Investigation Division has established a task force to investigate the number of drive-by shootings," he said. "All the shootings are similar in nature and witnesses have identified a dark colored sedan. Our task force is working with Muncie police."

McKnight said all the information from the Tuesday incident has been forwarded to the Task Force.

"We're monitoring the area and are actively patrolling," he said. "There might be some social media postings that are involved in the shootings."

APD Lt. Shawn Richwine is heading up the task force and anyone with information can contact Richwine at 765-648-6744.

In 2020, Swallows was convicted of resisting law enforcement, theft and dangerous possession of a firearm.

Through a plea agreement a charge of attempted murder was dismissed.

He was sentenced to 912 days at the Indiana Department of Correction with the sentence suspended and he was placed on probation.

Beard last year pleaded guilty to dangerous possession of a firearm as a Class A misdemeanor, a Level 5 felony charge of possession of a firearm.

Beard was sentenced to one year at the Madison County jail and three years at the Indiana Department of Corrections.

He was placed in work release and charged with failure to appear, which is pending.

