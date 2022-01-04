Anderson police following leads into New Year's Eve death of local rapper 'Little Devin'

Jan. 4—ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department is following leads in the homicide investigation of Devin Swain on New Year's Eve.

Swain, 24, of Anderson, was a locally known rapper that went by the name "Little Devin."

Caleb McKnight, public information officer for the Anderson Police Department, said Tuesday detectives were interviewing witnesses and following leads as part of the investigation.

The initial dispatch call was for a home invasion robbery in the 1700 block of Lockerbie Court.

As officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a man with injuries to his chest, according to a news release.

Officers attempted CPR, and medics transported the man to a local hospital, where he later died from his wounds.

The Criminal Investigations Division was contacted and responded to the scene. The case remains under investigation.

Lockerbie Court is a dead-end street between West 16th and West 18th streets and includes single-family homes.

Anyone who can provide information about this may contact Detective Jake Brooks with the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6655.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.