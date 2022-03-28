Anderson police hire fourth officer this month

Mar. 28—ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department has hired its fourth officer this month.

The Anderson Board of Public Safety on Monday approved hiring Jeremy Lawson, 28, who has worked as a police officer for more than four years in Memphis and Kingsport, Tenn.

Lawson is the father of four children and a fifth on the way and was looking with his wife for a nice place to reside.

"This seems like a great town," he said. "A friend of mine works for the Anderson Police Department and had high praise for the department."

APD Chief Mike Lee said the hiring brings the number of employees to 108.

Earlier this month, the Safety Board hired three new police officers with police experience.

Those officers are Darrius Austin, Chelsea Jones and Jayme Thompson.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.