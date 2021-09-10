Anderson police investigate shooting

Sep. 10—ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person Thursday evening.

Officers responded to multiple reports of a shooting in the 2100 block of Dewey Street at 5:12 p.m., according to a news release from APD.

A 42-year-old man who had been shot was located by police when they arrived. Officers gave the man first aid, and he was taken to a local hospital and treated for his injuries, according to the release.

"Witnesses on the scene advised that there were numerous subjects involved in an altercation when they heard several gunshots," the news release states.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting, and the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can call APD Detective Matt Kopp at 765-648-6735.

