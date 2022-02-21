Anderson police investigating 3rd armed robbery in last three weeks

Feb. 21—ANDERSON — Anderson Police are investigating an early Sunday robbery at the Anderson Pantry.

Officers were dispatched at 12:58 a.m. Sunday on a report of an armed robbery at the convenience store at the intersection of 53rd and Main streets.

According to a news release, two suspects entered the store wearing all black with gray masks covering their faces.

One suspect remained at the entrance to the store while the second man went to the counter, displayed a handgun and demanded money.

The two suspects exited the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise.

Officers searched the area; the robbery remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.

This most recent armed robbery is the third reported in Anderson within the last three weeks.

On Feb. 11, there was an armed robbery at the Speedway station on South Scatterfield Road.

Police were dispatched at 5:15 a.m. to the station at the intersection of 38th Street and South Scatterfield on a report of an armed robbery.

According to a news release, a white male entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene traveling west along 38th Street.

The suspect is described as being in his early 20s, wearing a black hooded coat, red sweatpants and a blue surgical mask over his face.

Officers searched the area, and the case remains under investigation.

Also, an investigation into the Jan. 31 armed robbery of the Dollar General store, 2400 block of Columbus Avenue, is ongoing.

Police reported a black male entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money.

The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing dark-colored clothing and a mask.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Detective Ryan Prado at 765-648-6755.

