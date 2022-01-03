Anderson police investigating apparent homicide late Friday

Jan. 3—ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department is investigating an apparent homicide that happened late Friday.

Lockerbie Court is a dead-end street between West 16th and West 18th streets and includes single-family homes.

As officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a man with injuries to his chest, according to a news release.

Officers attempted CPR, and medics transported the man to a local hospital, where he later died from his wounds.

The victim has been identified as Devin Swain, 24, of Anderson.

The Criminal Investigations Division was contacted and responded to the scene. The case remains under investigation.

The Madison County coroner's office will officially determine the cause of death during an autopsy.

Anyone who can provide information about this may contact Detective Chris Frazier with the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6676.

