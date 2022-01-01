Anderson police investigating apparent homicide late Friday

Jan. 1—ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department is investigating an apparent homicide that happened late Friday.

Police were dispatched at 11:47 p.m. Friday to the 1700 block of Lockerbie Court on a report of a possible home invasion.

Lockerbie Court is a dead end street between West 16th and West 18th streets which includes single-family homes.

According to a press release, as officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a man with injuries to his chest.

Officers attempted CPR and medics transported the victim to a local hospital, where he later died from his wounds.

The victim has been identified as Devin Swain, 24, of Anderson.

The Criminal Investigations Division was contacted and responded to the scene, and the case remains under investigation.

The Madison County Coroner's Office will officially determine the cause of death during an autopsy.

Should anyone have any information to provide, they can contact Detective Chris Frazier with the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6676.

