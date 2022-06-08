Anderson police investigating death of local woman as homicide

Jun. 8—ANDERSON — Anderson police are investigating the death of a 26-year-old local woman as a homicide.

The Anderson Police Department Wednesday identified the woman as Keyaira McCullough, according to Caleb McKnight, public information officer.

McKnight said Anderson police were dispatched Sunday at 6:31 p.m. for the report of a car accident with injuries near the intersection of 22nd Street and Arrow Avenue.

McCullough was transported to an Indianapolis hospital with injuries not related to the car accident. She died from her injuries Tuesday.

McKnight said Wednesday the injuries suffered by McCullough were not related to a medical emergency and the cause of death will be determined by the Madison County Coroner's office after an autopsy is performed.

"There were physical injuries that were unrelated to the crash," he said. "Detectives do not want any additional information released pertaining to the women's injuries."

The case has been officially ruled a homicide and remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information can contact Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.

This article has been updated for accuracy as more details were provided to the newspaper.

