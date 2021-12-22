Anderson police investigating shooting death of local woman

Dec. 22—ANDERSON — Police are investigating the Tuesday shooting death of an Anderson woman.

Andrea Aguirre, 37, was found inside the house by her estranged husband who was checking on her and their children because there was no response when he attempted to contact her.

Anderson Police were dispatched to the 2900 block of East Fifth Street at 7:46 p.m. on a report of a woman found dead inside the residence, according to a press release.

Aguirre was found on the floor of her bedroom with an apparent gunshot wound.

The children were found unharmed and are currently with family members.

The death remains under investigation.

Aguirre was arrested on Nov. 20 on a Level 6 felony charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child under the age of 16.

According to the probable cause affidavit, police responded at 6:20 p.m. to the 800 block of West Third Street for a domestic disturbance.

Officers observed that Juan Avina had swelling around the left eye and saw a broken fingernail on Andrea Aguirre's right hand.

Avina said that he was married to Aguirre and separated at the time. He said the two had and argument about past issues in the relationship, which escalated and Aguirre punched him in the face.

Avina said he once put his hands on Aguirre's wrist which caused a fingernail to break and that's when he was punched in the face.

Aguirre told officers that Avina backed her into a corner and that she pushed him in the forehead.

Aguirre said she didn't punch Avina multiple times in the face.

The children were given to Avina following Aguirre's arrest.

Officers contacted the Indiana Department of Child Services to notify them of the case.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.