Anderson police investigating shooting death

Jan. 25—ANDERSON — Anderson police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting death in the city.

Police responded to reports of gunshots at 10:17 p.m. in the area of 20th and Pearl streets.

Witnesses directed officers to a residence where they believed the gunshots occurred.

As officers began to secure the home, they found a 38-year-old man who was unresponsive and suffering from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound, according to Caleb McKnight, APD public information officer.

Officers rendered aid, and the man was transported to a local Anderson hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Madison County Coroner Adam Matson, who will determine the cause of death, said the name of the deceased will be released following notification of family members.

Police continued to investigate Thursday.

The Wednesday night shooting is the first homicide in Anderson since November, when Julian Craig was shot during an attempted robbery along West 15th Street.

Donavan Harris, 18, has been charged with murder in Craig's death.

Anyone with information on Wednesday's shooting is being asked to contact APD Detective Brett Webb at 765- 648-6731. Tip can be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.