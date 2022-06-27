Anderson police investigating Sunday shooting

Jun. 27—ANDERSON — Anderson police are investigating a Sunday shooting incident that resulted in the victim receiving a leg wound.

Police were dispatched at 10:35 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of 14th Street and Ohio Avenue for a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a 20-year-old man who said he was approached by an unknown man.

The man started firing, according to the victim who then ran from the area.

The suspect is described as a Black male approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. The suspect was dressed in all black and wearing a black mask.

