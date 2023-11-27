Anderson police locate car connected to Friday shooting death

Nov. 27—ANDERSON — Anderson police have located the vehicle that dropped off a 15-year-old who died as a result of a gunshot wound Friday.

The vehicle that dropped off the teen at St. Vincent Ascension Hospital is being processed for evidence.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday, according to police.

Officers were dispatched at 5:41 p.m. Friday to the emergency room at St. Vincent Ascension Hospital after being notified of a gunshot victim being treated.

The teen was pronounced dead after officers arrived.

The Criminal Investigations Division was called to the hospital and have been able to collect evidence and speak with multiple witnesses.

McKnight said officers Saturday were interviewing witnesses and working to secure the location of the shooting.

More details will be released as they become available by police.

It's the third reported homicide in Anderson this year.

Anyone with information information is asked to contact Detective Travis Thompson at 765-648-6723, or Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at 317- 262-8477

