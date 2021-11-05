Anderson police are looking for a driver who they suspect was involved in a hit-and-run collision Thursday night just north of the Highway 273-Bruce Street intersection.

The collision was reported around 8:20 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 51-year-old woman on the shoulder of the roadway. She told police that she was hit by a vehicle while she was riding an electric scooter in the bike lane of southbound Highway 273, investigators said.

Anderson police are looking for the driver who they suspect was involved in a hit-and-run collision near the intersection of Highway 273 and Bruce Street on Thursday night, Nov. 4, 2021.

The woman described the driver of the vehicle, a small white car, as a white woman in her early 20s, investigators said.

The driver initially stopped on the side of the road and began moving the woman who was riding the scooter off the roadway to the right shoulder before leaving without calling for medical aid, investigators said.

The woman on the scooter suffered significant injuries but is expected to recover, investigators said.

Anyone with information is asked to call SHASCOM at 530-245-6526 or send a message to the Anderson Police Department’s Facebook page. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via email to tips@ci.anderson.ca.us.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Anderson police looking for driver involved in suspected hit-and-run