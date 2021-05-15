Anderson police probe shooting, battery incidents

May 15—ANDERSON — Police are investigating two separate incidents Friday that sent three men to local hospitals.

Anderson officers responded to a report of a shooting at 8:47 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Ohio Avenue. According to a press release, a 51-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds to the leg and head.

As of Saturday afternoon, no arrests had been made and the shooting remained under investigation. No additional information was available.

Anderson police responded at 6:49 p.m. Friday to a report of battery in the 1100 block of Hendricks Street.

Police believe a 47-year-old man and 42-year-old man were involved in a battery, according to a press release.

Both men were transported to local hospitals for treatment. The incident remains under investigation and no arrests had been made by Saturday afternoon.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.