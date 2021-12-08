Anderson police revised complaint procedure is now online

Dec. 8—ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department has revised the procedure for residents to file a complaint.

Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. and Chief Jake Brown announced last week they have finalized revisions to the Complaint and Compliment Process for APD.

"The revisions and new process are part of the administration's continued work to improve relations between the community and the law enforcement division," Broderick said in a news release.

Complaints may be made by the person involved, whenever possible, that person's attorney, or in the case of a juvenile, a parent or guardian.

Upon receipt of the complaint, supervisory personnel will contact the complainant to discuss the concerns, answer questions and conduct an investigation of police conduct.

More details concerning the process and procedures for making both complaints and compliments may be found on the city's website: https://bit.ly/3ov7g9A.

Written brochures and complaint forms are also available at APD's front desk.

According to the city's website, information needed to file a complaint include date, time and location; officer's name, badge number or vehicle number; witnesses' names, addresses and telephone numbers; and citation, medical records or other documents.

The supervisor who interviews the person making the complaint and conducts the investigation will review body camera or in-car video and interview city employees. The person making the complaint could be asked to take a computer voice stress test.

The final disposition of the complaint can fall under various categories: unfounded; the alleged act was justified, legal and proper; not sustained; or sustained.

If a complaint is sustained the department's disciplinary policy will be applied depending on the severity of the complaint and past disciplinary actions against the employee. It could include counseling, training, reprimand, suspension, demotion, dismissal or the filing of criminal charges.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.