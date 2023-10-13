Anderson police searching for ‘person of interest’ in shooting that left 1 injured
Anderson police searching for ‘person of interest’ in shooting that left 1 injured
Anderson police searching for ‘person of interest’ in shooting that left 1 injured
The Phillies' slugger had one home run in his first 26 career postseason games.
Safety Ronnie Caldwell had 42 tackles during the 2022 season. He was reportedly shot and killed early Thursday morning.
Last year, the guitarist was "classified as palliative, end-of-life care." Now, thanks to a miracle treatment, he's returning to the stage — and possibly to the record Duran Duran shelved 17 years ago.
As long as you've opted-in to Google SGE, the search bar will double as a generative AI image prompt.
Google's AI-powered search feature, SGE (Search Generative Experience), is gaining some new skills, starting today. The AI feature, which introduces a conversational mode in Search, is now going to be able to generate images using prompts directly in SGE similar to rival Bing's support of OpenAI's DALLE-E 3. In addition, SGE will now allow users to write drafts within SGE where you can customize the output to be longer or shorter or change the tone of the writing to be more serious or casual. The new features come on the heels of a series of rapid-fire updates to SGE as the pace of AI technology development quickens.
Heavy is the head that wears the crown, and lazy is the person who owns a Stanley Cup that needs a deep clean.
This photography hack 'changes everything.' The post Woman shares ‘human tripod’ hack to get perfect pictures appeared first on In The Know.
Two days after EU Commissioner Thierry Breton sent an "urgent" letter to Elon Musk over X's handling of misinformation, the governing body has opened a probe into the platform formerly known as Twitter.
Even though Prime Day's over, some of the best tech deals are still going strong. Snag a designer watch, fast charger blocks, a stick vacuum cleaner and more.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis offers another harsh rebuke of House Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan, who has launched an investigation into her indictment of former President Donald Trump.
The Commanders passing game could provide some sneaky value this week. Dalton Del Don examines the DFS landscape to help you build a better lineup.
Shop the best tech deals from trusted retailers on laptops, vacuums, headphones, tower fans, surge protectors and more.
The immediate next steps will be building out a dedicated staff to specifically support the WNBA franchise, Schneider said. They’ll look to hire a president, general manager and coach over the next six to eight months, he said.
It's so high-tech that it cuts your chore time in half.
A “‘diesel-powered” automobile, and not an EV, sparked the big 1,500-car fire earlier this week at Luton airport’s parking lot near London.
Say goodbye to mobile messes with this clever multitasker.
Microsoft says that it's facing a hefty tax bill over historical accounting practices dating back nearly 20 years. In a filing yesterday with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company confirmed that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has arrived at a figure of $28.9 billion -- plus penalties and interest -- that Microsoft allegedly owes in unpaid taxes. This follows a lengthy audit carried out by the IRS covering the period 2004 to 2013.
The D-backs are moving on to the NLCS. The Phillies will look to punch their ticket in Thursday's Game 4.
Microsoft owes the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) $28.9 billion in back taxes, not including penalties and interest, at least according to the tax authority.
Kia has revealed the its EV3 small electric SUV concept, previewing a vehicle slated for production in the coming years.