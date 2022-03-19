Anderson residents arrested after multi-county car chase

Mar. 19—ANDERSON — Two Anderson residents are being detained on full cash bonds of $20,000 following a multi-county car chase Thursday.

Anderson police arrested Tiau'ne Perry, 19, 1000 block of Redrock Drive, and Madaline Leigh Waltz, 20, 1100 block of Jackson Street, on preliminary charges of aggravated battery and resisting law enforcement.

Waltz is also preliminarily charged with ghost employment and Perry additionally faces two counts of probation violations.

The Madison County prosecutor's office was given an additional 72 hours to file formal charges.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Anderson police were dispatched at 1:56 p.m. to East 26th and Fletcher streets on a report of a man being shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Ethan Olson laying on his stomach with gunshot wounds.

Olson was transported to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital where, he was listed in stable condition.

Olson was able to provide police with a description of a vehicle which was later spotted at 13th and Pearl streets by police.

The court document states the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed and the pursuit continued through Anderson. Police stopped the pursuit because of the high speeds in a heavily trafficked area.

The Madison County Sheriff's Department, assisted by Chesterfield, Alexandria, Indiana State Police and the Delaware County Sheriff's Department, pursued the vehicle on county roads in Henry and Delaware counties.

It was eventually stopped after stop sticks were deployed at County Road 900 North and Indiana 9.

During an interview, Waltz implicated herself as driving the vehicle and in seeing the patrol cars with activated lights and sirens.

Waltz also implicated herself as having an argument with Olson just before the shooting took place. She confirmed that Perry had a handgun when they met Olson at 25th Street and Central Avenue.

Waltz told police that after the meeting they observed Olson and another person walking on Fletcher Street and that Perry allegedly yelled at the two men, pulled out the handgun and fired several shots.

Perry was on parole following a 2021 conviction on charges of criminal confinement, domestic battery, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

He was sentenced to two years with the sentence suspended by Circuit Court Division 4 Judge David Happe.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.