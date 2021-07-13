Anderson sentenced to 18 years for shootout

Kathy Hedberg, Lewiston Tribune, Idaho
·4 min read

Jul. 13—GRANGEVILLE — Sean L. Anderson, of Riggins, convicted in April by an Idaho County jury of felony aggravated assault on a peace officer and the use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a crime, was sentenced Monday to 18 years in the state penitentiary.

Second District Judge Gregory FitzMaurice said Anderson's explanation of the events last July 18 that led to a shootout with police officers near Ferdinand was "distorted," and that despite Anderson's continued denial, he intended to kill or at least harm the police officers who chased him after a failed traffic stop.

"Your justifications of your actions ... are shallow," FitzMaurice said, addressing Anderson at the conclusion of the two-hour hearing.

"Your actions in this case are the ones that escalated everything," the judge said. "I cannot understand the degree to which you responded."

The four law enforcement officers involved attempted several times to intervene and de-escalate the situation, but Anderson refused to stop until he was cornered, and then resorted to gunfire. None of the officers was hit. Anderson was shot in the eye and has permanent vision loss, hearing damage and a brain injury, FitzMaurice said.

The incident began about 2:45 a.m. July 18 near Kamiah when Lewis County Deputy Walter Wilkinson noticed Anderson flashing his high beam headlights and stopped him.

Anderson, 52, had been with his wife, Sandy, at a friend's house in Orofino but was returning home alone. Although it was never admitted as evidence during the trial, Anderson told FitzMaurice on Monday that he had been drinking that night and has a history of alcohol abuse.

When Wilkinson asked to see Anderson's driver's license, Anderson refused and drove away. Wilkinson and other officers followed him to the Camas Prairie, attempting several times to stop him, but ending up on a dead end road where Anderson pulled out a 12-gauge shotgun and fired. Officers fired back and Anderson was hit in the face, just as he was attempting to reload his shotgun.

Anderson explained that he refused to cooperate with Wilkinson because he believed the deputy wanted to arrest him. Two days earlier, Anderson had been in Emmett at a rally organized by Ammon Bundy and stated that he had "drawn a line in the sand" and would never be taken back to jail.

Anderson and his wife had been arrested with Bundy during the 2016 armed standoff at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in southeastern Oregon. Felony charges in that case were reduced to misdemeanor trespassing and Anderson apologized for his part in the standoff.

Anderson also explained that his actions during the traffic stop had to do with his belief that the government was overreaching in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic and that he feared police officers might arrest people for being noncompliant with federal and state health recommendations.

"A lot of the facts aren't true," Anderson said of the Latah County prosecutors' description of the events. "I tried to commit suicide by cop. I felt wronged; I felt trapped. I wanted to get it over with."

FitzMaurice also made a point of saying that his judgment was not based on Anderson's political views or ideology. In a victim statement, Wilkinson described Anderson as having dangerous "radical anti-government" views. Anderson denied that and said he is not anti-government, anti-law enforcement or a white supremacist. Anderson said he is a Christian, although not a good one.

"I saw my country upset because of COVID," he said. "I was severely depressed and alcoholic. ... The door was wide open for Satan to get into my life."

Anderson's attorney, Mark Mosman, of Moscow, said his client "is a good man," and many people in Riggins have written letters of praise and support for him. They described Anderson as generous, hardworking and always willing to help a neighbor.

Sandy Anderson tearfully said the construction business she and Anderson own has been stressed because of his absence and she is suffering financially. She also testified that people in Riggins are willing to support him and have forgiven him.

Latah County Prosecutor William Thompson pointed out that, although Anderson has a record of good behavior while he is incarcerated, his actions out of jail tell a different story.

FitzMaurice told Anderson he has 42 days to file an appeal of the sentence if he chooses.

Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Treasury's Yellen says carbon pricing can work, with caveats

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen acknowledged on Tuesday the use of carbon-pricing schemes such as a planned new European border levy but stressed such moves should take into account emission-cutting progress made in other ways. Yellen was in Brussels a day before the European Union unveils a major package of measures to tackle climate change. Among them, it will outline what a carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), designed to cut emissions by creating financial incentives for greener production and by discouraging "carbon leakage," as the transfer of operations to countries with less onerous emission restrictions is known.

  • U.S. consumer prices surge in June

    U.S. consumer prices rose by the most in 13 years in June amid supply constraints and a continued rebound in the costs of travel-related services from pandemic-depressed levels as the economic recovery gathered momentum. The consumer price index increased 0.9% last month, the largest gain since June 2008, after advancing 0.6% in May, the Labor Department said on Tuesday. In the 12 months through June, the CPI jumped 5.4%.

  • Bets and burgers: UK Plc profits from Euros but pubs miss out

    England's run to the final of the Euro 2020 soccer tournament bolstered business for bookmakers and food delivery firms but pubs lamented a missed opportunity because of coronavirus curbs. Bookmakers reported record-breaking bets being placed during the month-long tournament, while online food delivery firm Just Eat Takeaway.com saw orders peak at 2.5 per minute on match days in Britain. "England's performance has definitely played a role in spending patterns... We have never seen so much support for an England team before," a Flutter spokesperson said.

  • VW shows confidence in electric future with higher margin goal

    WOLFSBURG, Germany (Reuters) -Volkswagen raised its long-term profitability target on Tuesday in a sign of the German automaker's growing confidence in managing the shift to electric and self-driving vehicles. Presenting its strategy until 2030, Europe's largest carmaker also said it expected half of its global vehicle sales to be battery-powered by that date - joining rivals in setting ambitious goals to move on from the era of combustion engines. The targets come ahead of a huge package of climate policies the European Union plans to announce on Wednesday, possibly including a de facto ban of petrol-based vehicles from 2035.

  • US Border Patrol agent accused of helping to smuggle cocaine through a checkpoint in Texas

    Oberlin Cortez Pena Jr., 22, was taken into custody by authorities last Friday in connection with the alleged drug smuggling, officials said.

  • 9 Dermatologists Share the Social Media Skin-Care Trends That Haunt Them

    These are the TikTok and Instagram beauty myths, tips and misconceptions the experts wish we'd all ignore.

  • Tigray rebels say they capture main town, push south and west

    Rebels in Ethiopia's Tigray region said on Tuesday they had recaptured a main town from rival forces and were pushing to take back more territory. War broke out last November between Tigray's ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), and Ethiopian federal forces. The government declared victory three weeks later when it seized the regional capital Mekelle, but the TPLF kept fighting.

  • South Africa Zuma riots: Death toll mounts amid looting

    At least 30 people have died following days of unrest sparked by the jailing of a former president.

  • Delta Vacations CEO: Booking revenue is up 20%

    Delta Vacations CEO says revenue was up 20% last month compared to 2019 at the privately owned company as parent Delta Air Lines prepares to report second quarter earnings.

  • Fentanyl, alcohol killed South Beach tourist. Men accused of rape may face homicide charges.

    Miami prosecutors are weighing whether to upgrade criminal charges against two men accused of raping a South Beach tourist after an autopsy report revealed that she died, in part, because of fentanyl and alcohol.

  • Woman accused of punching 6-year-old Asian boy in Las Vegas charged with hate crime

    A woman accused of punching a 6-year-old boy and spewing anti-Asian remarks at his family in Las Vegas has been arrested and charged with a hate crime, NextShark has learned.

  • He was 86 and easygoing — until he shot his boss dead after 31 years on job

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Billy Combass and Felix Cabrera worked a combined 78 years for sugarcane farmers in Florida. Neither had plans to stop — until gunfire changed everything. Cabrera, 86, is charged with first-degree murder in the June 4 death of Combass, 67, at the Belle Glade headquarters of Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida. Cabrera quickly confessed to what the organization ...

  • Chicago rapper KTS Dre shot at least 64 times, killed after jail release

    Chicago rapper KTS Dre was fatally shot over the weekend after reportedly being ambushed by multiple gunmen following his release […] The post Chicago rapper KTS Dre shot at least 64 times, killed after jail release appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Con Artist Kills And Dismembers Pastor’s Wife — Did She Do The Same Thing To Her Mother?

    People liked Shirley Jo Phillips. She was energetic, good-looking, and charming. She was also a thief and a con artist. Even her family would tell you so. “My mother always said, ‘Your aunt’s a kleptomaniac. She can’t come in the house without stealing something,'" Phillips’ nephew, Jack Jackson, told “Snapped,” airing Sundays at 6/5c on Oxygen. Shirley Jo Phillips was born in 1936. She was briefly married, which resulted in a son, Glenn “Buddy” Minster, born in 1959, afterward raising him as a

  • Local rapper who had ‘just been released’ from Chicago jail fatally shot, police say

    CHICAGO – Three people were shot, including a man who died after he suffered dozens of bullet wounds, during an apparent ambush as he was released from the Cook County Jail on electronic monitoring Saturday night, according to Chicago police. Fifty-nine shell casings littered the 2700 block of West 27th Street in Little Village — across the street from the jail — around 8:50 p.m. The ...

  • Ex-Houston Cop Indicted Over Twisted Beating of Man Who Says He Defecated in Fear

    Houston Police Officer’s UnionA former Houston police officer accused of telling his colleague to shoot an unarmed suspect fleeing a traffic stop and repeatedly beating the man with a pair of handcuffs is facing criminal charges.Lucas Vieira, who was fired from the force on April 16, was indicted by a Harris County grand jury on Friday for aggravated assault in connection with the July 7, 2019, traffic stop of 34-year-old Aundre Howard, who is Black.The indictment comes three months after Howard

  • 3 arrested after Philadelphia teen is kidnapped, beaten

    The 17-year-old was rescued after police and a SWAT team surrounded a northeast Philadelphia home, NBC Philadelphia reported.

  • Op-Ed: Homicide is on the rise again, but now we know how to stop it

    Homicide is rising in U.S. cities, but now we know how to stop it

  • Marine sentenced in 2017 killing of Green Beret in Africa

    Army Green Beret Logan Melgar was killed in the African country of Mali in what has been described as a hazing gone wrong.

  • Heavy police presence in Cecil County

    There is a large police presence Sunday evening in North East in Cecil County. Local and state police are at an apartment on Chesapeake Ridge Lane. Stay with 11 News and WBALTV.com for updates.