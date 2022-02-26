Anderson sentenced for 2020 murder

Feb. 26—Travis Anderson, 35, of Morgantown was sentenced to 30 years of incarceration in the West Virginia State Penitentiary for the second degree murder of Jane Sharak in June of 2020. Anderson pled guilty to the charge in November 2021, according to the Monongalia County Prosecutor's Office.

Sharak, who was Anderson's girlfriend, was shot in the head after a gun was fired during a domestic altercation. She was taken to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital where she later died. The couple had one child in common.

According to Monongalia County Prosecuting Attorney Perri DeChristopher, the court provided an opportunity for Anderson and his family members to address the court. Members of Sharak's family also spoke to the court about the impact that her murder has had on their family.

DeChristopher said after consideration of all of the evidence presented, the court declined to impose the minimum sentence of 10 years as requested by Anderson, and instead imposed the sentence of 30 years.

"I hope this sentence enables the family and friends of Jane Sharak to close this chapter and find some peace, knowing that the defendant will be incarcerated for Jane's murder for quite a long time, " DeChristopher said.

