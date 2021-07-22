Anderson takes over NEMCC Police Department

Jul. 22—BOONEVILLE — The new police chief at Northeast Mississippi Community College is a familiar face. Veteran officer Anthony Anderson was the assistant police chief.

With the retirement of longtime chief of police Randy Baxter, Anderson was promoted and assumed control of the 16-officer department on July 1.

"His passion for our students and their success was a driving factor in choosing him as our next police chief," said Northeast President Ricky Ford. "He has been a dedicated law enforcement officer and mentor for many years. We are blessed to have Anthony representing NEMCC and our police department."

Anderson is in his 21st year in law enforcement, graduating from the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center in 2000, He worked for the Union County Sheriff's Office for more than a decade and was the Verona Police Chief for just less than three years before settling at Northeast in late 2014.

"I've done it all. I went from the county to the city to the campus," Anderson said. "This is challenging but I love it."

While at the Union County SO, Anderson was a field deputy and investigator, focusing on sex crimes and crimes against vulnerable adults and children. At Verona, he was charged with growing the police department and reducing the crime rate in the Lee County city.

But the job of a campus police officer is a little more laid back.

"We are very fortunate that there is very little criminal activity," Anderson said. "We get to serve all the students, whether it is unlocking cars, jumping off vehicles or safety walks late at night to escort students back to their dorms."

The department only has jurisdiction on campus and at college facilities, which is good and bad. The limited size means officers can respond quickly. But it also means the students, facility and staff are concentrated.

"There are a lot of people from all walks of life and different backgrounds," Anderson said. "We deal with a lot of diversity, all in one arena.

"We are a community but it is also an open community. People from (Booneville and the surrounding areas) come onto campus to use our facilities."

The campus police department has eight full-time and eight part-time officers. They are tasked with providing security and safety for all college facilities along with assisting college employees, students, visitors and community members 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Anderson is a 1981 graduate of East Union Attendance Center and received his associate degree from Northeast Mississippi Junior College before attending Middle Tennessee State University. During his two years in Booneville, he helped lead the Tiger basketball team to 40 wins and a state championship as a freshman.

Anderson is married to the former Connie Smith. They have three children and two grandchildren. His son William is a member of the New Albany Police Department.

