Anderson teen arrested following reported road rage incident

Jan. 6—ANDERSON — An Anderson teenager has been arrested by the Indiana State Police on a reported road rage incident on Interstate-69.

Jaron L. Ratliff, 19, Anderson, was arrested on a felony charge of pointing a firearm and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Ty J. Richardson, 19, Indianapolis, was arrested on misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

On Wednesday, just past midnight, ISP was dispatched by a caller who said a firearm was pointed at him, according to a press release.

The caller was able to give a description of the vehicle involved and stated a green laser was pointed out of the rear window of a Chrysler minivan pointed at the caller's windshield.

Trooper Matthew Dickerson stopped the Chrysler minivan and noticed a smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

A search of the Chrysler was conducted with the troopers finding 48.5 grams of marijuana in the center console and a .40-caliber handgun in the glovebox. The weapon had a laser attachment that emitted a green laser.

