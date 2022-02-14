Anderson teen sentenced to six years for Muncie robbery

MUNCIE, Ind. — A young Anderson man has been sentenced to six years in prison for robbing an acquaintance, at gunpoint, of $700 in cash.

Andregus Mel'B Taylor, now 18, was sentenced last week by Delaware Circuit Court 4 Judge John Feick.

The six-year executed sentence was the maximum allowed under the terms of a plea agreement.

The holdup took place on July 3, 2019, in Muncie's Whitely neighborhood.

The victim told authorities Taylor became aware he had a large amount of cash when they were in a Muncie convenience store together, and later held a handgun to his neck and demanded the money.

The crime took place 16 days before Taylor's 16th birthday.

He was waived into adult court based on an affidavit that in part noted Taylor had been accused of stealing a car, at age 14, in 2017, and participated in a burglary at an Anderson gun store in January 2018.

He was also alleged to have participated in a 2018 break-in at a Muncie pawn shop.

Armed robbery is a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison.

Judge Feick last week imposed a nine-year sentence with three years suspended. Upon his release from prison, the judge said, Taylor will serve three years on probation.

The Anderson teen received credit for 569 days already spent in jail.

According to a state Department of Correction website, Taylor has a projected release date in January 2025.

