Anderson teenager charged as adult in May 19 shooting

Jun. 2—ANDERSON — The Madison County Prosecutor's office has filed adult criminal charges against a teenager for a shooting that took place on May 19.

Andrew D. Coppess Jr., 17, of Anderson, was charged Wednesday on felony charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery and two counts of criminal recklessness and two misdemeanor charges for carrying a handgun without a license.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Coppess shot Bonnie Trahan several times in the chest in the 2700 block of East Lynn Street.

A witness told Anderson police that Trahan, her brother and son went to the 600 block of East 31st Street to show them their new Cadillac.

The witness followed Trahan to the East Lynn Street address in a separate vehicle. He said Trahan and her son were standing between the two vehicles and the son had a weird look on his face.

"He then heard someone yell and then heard a shot fired and Trahan was hit in the chest," the court document states.

Trahan was transported to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson and transferred to an Indianapolis hospital with a gunshot wound to her chest and back.

Trahan's son told police he had a beef with Coppess within the last year, but didn't have any words since then.

The son did tell police he saw a picture of Coppess with the gun used in the shooting on a social media site and identified Coppess as the shooter.

The witness described the car from which up to 30 shots were fired and the white male that was doing the shooting. He said the Jeep he was riding in had several bullet holes.

Anderson police officers located the suspect car and the owner said she lent the car to Coppess for approximately three hours.

A second person said Coppess sent him a text stating he shot someone and saw them fall down.

