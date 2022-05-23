Anderson teen's murder trial continued until June

May 23—ANDERSON — A 17-year-old Anderson resident scheduled to go on trial Monday on a charge of murder in connection with a January 2021 shooting death has had the proceedings continued.

De'Torio Fleming's trial in Madison Circuit Court Division 3 on a charge of murder and a misdemeanor charge of carrying a handgun without a license has been continued until June 27 after the defense was granted a continuance.

The state's case will be presented by Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Hanna and Deputy Prosecutor Cathy Wilson.

If convicted, Fleming faces a possible prison sentence of 45 to 65 years on the murder charge.

Fleming is charged in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Andon Oliver at the Sun Valley Town Homes on Jan. 4, 2021.

Fleming turned himself in at the Anderson Police Department two nights after the shooting.

Oliver was found in his car at the baseball diamond near Sun Valley Town Homes with a gunshot wound to his chest.

He was taken to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson and later pronounced dead.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a witness said Oliver was with her at a party and said he was leaving to go "make a play." She said that meant he was going to sell marijuana, an activity the witness said he was involved with.

The witness said they drove to the Fairview apartments (Sun Valley Town Homes), where they met with Fleming, who asked if Oliver was "moving with poles," meaning carrying a handgun.

According to the witness, Oliver said he wasn't carrying a handgun and asked if it was a legitimate sale of marijuana.

The witness said Fleming walked up to the car where Oliver was weighing the marijuana on a digital scale on his lap.

She said she saw Fleming reach toward his right hip with his right hand and produce a handgun, which he pointed at Oliver and demanded all the marijuana.

She heard a gunshot, and Oliver said he had been shot, according to the affidavit. The car Oliver was driving struck a retaining wall, spun over the curb and came to a stop on the adjacent baseball diamond.

