Anderson Towne Center: 'Zero tolerance' policy coming after unruly behavior

he Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says they are changing their tactics to put a stop to “unruly behavior” by unsupervised juveniles.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said there have been numerous reports of problems at the Anderson Towne Center, mainly at Kroger.

Sgt. Thomas Lange with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said this type of activity is now getting out of hand.

“I think it’s TikTok related they want to go in the stores,” Lange said. “They want to film themselves throwing milk in the air and milk cartons on the ground. And there’s been an incident where they’ve gotten in the lobster tanks, taken the lobsters out, taken the rubber bands off the pinchers and set them loose in the store. They’re throwing condiments on the wall and they’re stealing alcohol.”

Those responsible for causing the issues are thought to be juveniles who were dropped off at the Altitude Trampoline Park or the AMC Theatre, the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has increased patrols in the area but they are now going a step further.

A “zero tolerance” approach is now being taken by the sheriff’s office to “put an end to this illegal activity,” the Facebook post states.

The problematic juveniles are not just causing issues for Kroger, Lange said.

“We have tried to increase patrols at Kroger to get them out of there to keep their business at a normal level because they’ve expressed interest in having these kids policed,” Lange said. “But the problem we’re having now is once they are pushed out of Kroger, they are going to other businesses there.”

If a juvenile is charged, they and their parents/guardians will have to report to Juvenile Court for further disposition, according to the Hamilton County’s Sheriff’s Office.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Anderson Towne Center: 'Zero tolerance' policy after unruly behavior