Anderson wants to create a school security manager position. Officials want to know more.

NEW BEDFORD — School Committee members had questions for Superintendent Thomas Anderson last week as he outlined three new central office positions he looks to create: safety and security manager, chief of schools, and professional growth system manager.

The topic of the safety and security manager position prompted the most discussion, with Anderson assuring — and reassuring — committee members that "it's not about policing" students and staff.

"We have to be honest with ourselves about our buildings and we need to make sure that we are keeping individuals out of our buildings," Anderson said. "This is not anything to police our students or our staff within; this is how do we make the safest environment possible every day all day."

Anderson described it as a "front-facing" position that typically would not entail direct interaction with students, but rather would focus on tasks such as arranging appropriate trainings for security staff, overseeing the development of local school emergency plans and standard operating procedures, and serving as a liaison between the school department and police and fire personnel, for example, to coordinate fire drills.

Superintendent Thomas Anderson answered questions from New Bedford School Committee members last week about what creating a safety and security manager position would do for the district.

The salary range for the position, "depending on experience and qualifications," would be $80,000 to $110,000 a year, according to the presentation.

In terms of qualifications, Anderson said candidates would not need a law enforcement background. However, he would like an individual with experience working with schools.

Anderson: Safety and security manager would bring efficiencies

One underlying benefit to the position, as described by Anderson, would be that it alleviates school principals of some of the work they're now responsible for relative to building safety.

"... right now it’s an extra for our school administrators and then it goes into the assistant superintendent of finance and operations, it goes into that office ... because there’s no point person to ensure that we’re up to date on everything that we need to do," Anderson said in response to a question from School Committee member Jack Livramento on what prompted the endeavor to create the position.

Anderson: Position would save money; hiring process would involve 'community voices'

"I know I got 24 emails at last count opposing this or just asking for more caution and more time to understand and raising really great points that we haven’t dug into yet," said School Committee member Colleen Dawicki, who'd earlier thanked Anderson for not asking the committee to vote on the positions that evening due to Mayor Jon Mitchell, ex-officio School Committee chair, being absent.

New Bedford School Committee member Colleen Dawicki said she'd received 24 emails expressing concern over the new safety and security manager Superintendent Thomas Anderson wants to create in the district.

Dawicki shared that some public feedback she'd received raised the question of whether an outside consultant could perform the work entailed by the position. Dawicki said this led her, alternatively, to also ponder the idea of having a consultant develop the job description for the position.

Anderson said that while he's "never opposed to having another set of eyes come in," part of the position's benefit would be the cost-savings from reducing the district's reliance on outside consulting, suggesting "this is a position that would pretty much pay for itself."

Dawicki asked that Anderson present more detailed information on what cost savings the position would bring for a future discussion.

To School Committee member Ross Grace's question of whether or not "community voices" will be brought into the hiring process, Anderson said, "For the majority of positions that we do that are front-facing and that are going to have a level of community engagement, we do invite community members to participate in that process," noting the hiring would be done by panel.

Anderson reiterates: Position is not about policing

After Anderson fielded a number of other questions from the committee, School Committee member Christopher Cotter, acting as chair, closed out discussion on the safety and security manager position after reading through the proposed job description and saying: "Nowhere in here ... am I seeing that this has anything to do with policing of our schools by the police department, correct?"

"Correct," Anderson confirmed.

In 2021, the topic of policing New Bedford schools was the subject of controversy and public debate after the release of an extensive report by the Rennie Center for Education Research & Policy on New Bedford Public Schools' SRO (school resource officer) program, which pointed to disciplinary inequities and recommended a "conscientious and purposeful reduction in the usage of SROs."

Currently, Anderson said the district has five SROs and 19 security guards.

Anderson: No rush on filling positions

Anderson said in creating the three proposed positions, "it doesn't mean all these positions need to be filled at the same time."

"My objective is to make sure we get it down on paper to have those conversations, so that way in the future if the opportunity is there then it makes sense to have a position like this in place," he said.

"In the past… we were criticized for being top heavy," said School Committee member Bruce Oliveira before asking that, for future discussion, Anderson provide information on what administrative positions already exist in the district but remain unfilled.

Here's a quick overview of the other two positions being pitched by Anderson:

Chief of Schools

Duties include: Supervises and evaluates principals and other professional and support staff; Designs and implements professional learning opportunities for central services and school-based leaders based on data-driven needs; Provides strategic leadership to large teams/offices responsible for providing specific supports to schools to engage parents, students and community members.

Proposed salary: $125,000-$135,000

Professional Growth System Manager

Duties include: Facilitates and guides all aspects of the Department of Professional Growth Systems (DPGS) in leading, facilitating, developing and maintaining comprehensive personnel evaluation systems for administrators, teachers, and supporting services personnel.

Proposed salary: $80,000-$110,000

