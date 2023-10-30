Anderson woman, 30, charged with murder after woman found dead at mobile home park

A 30-year-old Anderson resident is facing criminal charges, including for murder, after she admitted to deputies she killed a woman and assaulted a second woman at a North State mobile home park, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found the dead woman, with at least one gunshot wound, just after 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27 at the El Rio Estates on Riverside Avenue in Anderson, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The other woman at the home was alive but injured. First responders took her to a hospital where she was treated and released, the sheriff’s office said.

Just before 1 p.m. last Saturday, deputies arrested Crystal Ann Odom where she was staying at the Quality Inn on Hilltop Drive in Redding, the report said.

Odom is related to the two victims, and once lived at the same El Rio Estates home, the report said.

Odom admitted to investigators she killed the dead woman and assaulted the other woman, according to the sheriff’s office.

Odom was booked into the Shasta County Jail on charges of murder and assault with a firearm. Her bail is set at $1 million, the sheriff’s report said.

Odom is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1 in Shasta County Superior Court, the report said.

The county won’t release the name of the woman who died until her next of kin are notified, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information with information about this case is asked to contact Lt. Chris Edwards with the county’s Major Crimes Unit: Call 530-245-6135 or email at mcu@co.shasta.ca.us.

