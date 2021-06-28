Anderson woman accused of neglect for leaving infant and toddler in running car

Jun. 28—ANDERSON — Police say two children were found unattended inside a parked and running vehicle for about 20 minutes while a woman attempted to retrieve items that belonged to a friend at the Madison County Jail.

Stephanie Syroney, 26, Anderson, is charged with two counts of Level 6 felony neglect of a dependent.

Anderson police were notified of two children in an unattended vehicle in the city utilities parking lot at 2:35 p.m. Friday, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Anderson Police Department Officer Jeffrey Van Hoy.

Van Hoy said the children were both in car seats and they appeared to be a 1-year-old and infant.

"I observed that the vehicle was running, the music was on, all the doors were unlocked, all the windows rolled up, A/C was on low, a cell phone on the front driver's seat and no adult around the vehicle," Van Hoy wrote in the affidavit.

Van Hoy ran the license plate that returned to Syroney and an officer went inside the utilities office to search for her. At 2:55 p.m., Syroney was located walking out of the Madison County Jail.

Syroney told Van Hoy she was inside the jail to retrieve items belonging to a friend, according to the affidavit.

"I asked Syroney how long she thought she was in the jail and Syroney stated that she believed that she was only in the jail for approximately two minutes," Van Hoy wrote in the affidavit. "I advised Syroney that she was in the jail for at least 20 minutes."

Follow Traci L. Miller @_TraciMiller on Twitter, email her at traci.miller@heraldbulletin.com, or call her at 765-640-4805.