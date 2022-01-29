Anderson woman alleges rape as she seeks way to charge cell phone

Jan. 29—ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been arrested under suspicion of rape of an acquaintance who said she was looking for a place to charge her cell phone.

According to a probable cause affidavit prepared by Anderson Police Department Officer Matt Jarrett, Joshua W. Preston, 34, 200 block of East 29th Street, Anderson, was charged with rape, intercourse; and confinement and possession of methamphetamine. According to the Madison County Sheriff's Department's online inmate lookup, a charge of strangulation causing unconsciousness was added.

Preston is being held on a $35,000 bond.

According to the affidavit, Jarrett was assigned about 7:30 p.m. Thursday by his sergeant to assist with a rape report at Ascension St. Vincent Anderson Hospital.

The woman took officers to the location in the 2400 block of Brown Street where she said the rape took place. The Herald Bulletin does not identify alleged victims of sexual offenses.

The woman told police she got into an argument with her husband on Sunday and had been staying with several other people since then.

As her phone's battery went dead, the woman looked for places where she could recharge it. Preston, the husband of the woman's cousin, whom she has known for two years, offered the house where she said she was attacked, saying he would go through the front door and let her in through the back.

"Once she got inside the door of the residence, she said the house had trash and lots of 'dog crap' inside it," the affidavit said.

As she plugged in the phone, Preston told the woman to plug it in near a cot. She refused, saying she didn't want to be on the bed.

"Josh then said to her, 'I was serious the other day when I offered you a way to make money,'" the affidavit said. The woman responded she did not have sex for money.

Preston then allegedly told the woman he had "dope missing" and insisted they have sex.

"He grabbed her around the ribs and she stated she knew he was going to rape her," the affidavit said.

As Preston allegedly put his hands on the woman's neck to strangle her, she lost consciousness.

"When she woke up, her arms were duct taped behind her back and her mouth all (the) way around her head," the affidavit said.

The woman told police that in order to protect herself, she pretended she liked it because she was afraid Preston would put her in the basement of the house.

After the alleged attack, the woman admitted leaving the house holding hands with Preston as they walked to Central Avenue, where they parted ways, Jarrett wrote.

"At the scene, officers located a cot under a staircase with blood on it, duct tape with hair on it and some shorts on the floor," the affidavit said.

Patrol officers found Preston working on a vehicle outside a residence in the 200 block of West 29th Street. He told police he had consensual sex with the woman on the cot.

"She was feeling bad for having sex with him, and they talked about that," Preston allegedly told investigators.

Follow Rebecca R. Bibbs on Twitter at @RebeccaB_THB, or call 765-640-4883.