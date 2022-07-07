Anderson woman charged after 170 grams of fentanyl found

Wayne County law enforcement seized more than 170 grams of fentanyl Wednesday, July 6, 2022, from Chelsey Lynn Smith.

RICHMOND, Ind. — An Anderson woman faces a felony drug-dealing charge after she was found Wednesday with more than 170 grams of fentanyl.

Chelsey Lynn Smith, 27, was formally charged Thursday by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office with Level 2 felony dealing a narcotic drug, Level 6 felony possession of a syringe and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. The case is assigned to Superior Court 2.

She remained Thursday in the Wayne County Jail with $30,500 in bonds and a hold from another jurisdiction. Smith has an active arrest warrant from Madison County because she failed to appear for a Nov. 29 dispositional hearing on two Madison Circuit Court 5 cases.

Case records show Smith has reached a plea agreement to resolve the cases that charge her with possession of a syringe and possession of methamphetamine, both as Level 6 felonies.

Smith was stopped Wednesday by Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy Gabe Ward on westbound Interstate 70 near the 149 mile marker, according to Sheriff Randy Retter in a news release. Ward observed signs of drug use in the car and was informed by the Wayne County Emergency Communication Center about Smith's warrant.

Sgt. Larry Kuhn of the Cambridge City Police Department also arrived with Jessie, his K-9 partner. Jessie indicated the presence of a narcotics odor in the vehicle, the release said.

A probable cause search located the fentanyl marijuana, drug paraphernalia and syringes, some of which contained heroin, the release said.

“While it is unclear if these narcotics were headed to a destination in Wayne County, the driver was utilizing a major highway that runs right through the center of it," Retter said in the release. "I am grateful for the diligent work of Deputy Ward and the partnerships we have with our local law enforcement agencies.”

A Level 2 felony conviction carries a standard 17½-year sentence with a sentencing range of 10 to 30 years. A Level 6 felony conviction's standard sentence is one year with a range of six months to 2½ years.

According to online records, Smith has previous convictions for possession of a syringe in LaPorte County and maintaining a common nuisance in Cass County.

Wayne County law enforcement officers confiscated contraband Wednesday, July 6, 2022, from Chelsey Lynn Smith.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Anderson woman charged after 170 grams of fentanyl found