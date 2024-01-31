Anderson woman charged with murder

Jan. 31—ANDERSON — An Anderson woman has been charged in the Jan. 24 shooting death of an Anderson man.

Cyrstin C. Walker, 30, 100 block of East 77th Street, was charged for the murder of Rishon Reeves-Linley, 30.

Her boyfriend, Isaiah L. Crawford, 19, Wilkinson, has been charged with felony counts of assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice and misdemeanor charges of invasion of privacy and unlawful possession of a handgun.

During her initial court appearance, Walker showed no reaction when Magistrate Kevin Eads asked if she understood the charge.

Walker asked if she could be released on bond to return to her job in New Castle.

Eads said no bond is available on the murder charge.

Walker said she intended to hire an attorney.

Crawford said he has two children and was working two jobs at the time of his arrest. He has two pending cases.

Eads set bond for Crawford at $10,000 or a 10% surety bond.

There are two active no-contact orders in which Crawford was to have no interactions with Walker.

According to the probable cause affidavit, police dispatched at 10:17 p.m. to the 2000 block of Pearl Street on a report of a person possibly shot.

Officers located Reeves-Linley lying on the floor of an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He died at Ascension St. Vincent hospital.

Several witnesses told police they heard people screaming and then heard a gunshot.

According to the affidavit, one of the witnesses told Walker that an underage girl had sex with Reeves-Linley at a local motel.

During an interview Walker told police she was upset with Reeves-Linley but initially denied ever going to the Pearl Street address.

After being confronted by evidence gathered by police, Walker admitted to going to the Pearl Street address with Crawford and confronting Reeves-Linley.

She told police that a month prior to the incident Reeves-Linley placed a gun in her mouth and that she didn't trust him.

Walker told police she fired one shot from a car parked in front of the apartment but didn't believe it struck Reeves-Linley.

Crawford said as he was in the car, he witnessed Walker firing one shot. He also believed Reeves-Linley might have been armed with a handgun, but didn't fire any shots.

Police found a shell casing outside the apartment and a round inside the residence.

He admitted to hiding the handgun at a residence in the 4000 block of South County Road 50 West. Crawford told police he disassembled the handgun inside the residence, but the barrel was never located.

