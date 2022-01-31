Anderson woman charged with possession of and distribution of child pornography

Jan. 31—ANDERSON — A 28-year-old local woman has been charged with possession of child pornography and dissemination of materials harmful to minors.

Shaneece L. Morgan, of Anderson, was arrested Tuesday on the two Level 6 felony counts involving a 16-year-old boy.

She was released from the Madison County jail after posting bond.

Morgan was terminated from her job as a school bus driver by company officials when they were made aware of the allegations.

According to the probable cause affidavit the incidents started between October 2020 and February 2021 at the two locations of Day Transportation in Anderson.

Morgan allegedly attempted or performed oral sex on the boy at the bus company's facilities.

She also sent the boy several texts and on social media several photographs of her exposed breasts and genital area over a period of time, according to state police investigators.

The boy also sent her a picture that she had requested.

During the interview with ISP troopers Morgan admitted to performing oral sex on the boy and sent the photographs.

The court document states that Morgan told investigators that the boy initiated the interactions by sending her a text that it would be "hot" if she performed oral sex on him.

Morgan told the investigators that the boy requested the photographs.

The boy told investigators he told Morgan no when she wanted to perform oral sex on him and pushed her away.

He said he was "uncomfortable with it. It's not right and it's illegal."

