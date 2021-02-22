Anderson woman charged with trafficking with an inmate

Feb. 22—ANDERSON — An Anderson woman has been charged with trafficking with an inmate at the Pendleton Correctional Facility.

Maurijah May, 19, 1700 block of North Madison Avenue, was arrested at the correctional facility on Sunday on a Level 4 felony charge of possession of methamphetamine, two Level 5 felony charges of trafficking with an inmate and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.

The probable cause affidavit states May is a supervisor with Aramark and at about 8:20 a.m. the correctional facility staff found a package hidden in the food she was bringing into work.

May told investigators she was being paid $1,000 to bring the package to an inmate only identified as "K," according to the affidavit. She indicated she didn't know the inmate's real name and hadn't been paid the $1,000.

May said she received the package from an acquaintance of the offender and prepared the package inside her food making sure it was concealed, according to the affidavit.

The court document states the package contained 18 grams of methamphetamine and about 80 grams of marijuana.

May refused to let investigators check her cellphone and said she deleted all the text messages from the telephone number of the person who provided the drugs.

She said it was the first time she conducted any trafficking with an inmate.

Criminal Magistrate Kevin Eads set her bond at $20,000.

If convicted of the Level 4 felony, May faces a possible prison sentence of two to 12 years and one to six years on each of the Level 5 felony charges.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.