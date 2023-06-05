Anderson woman detained on $1 million bond

Jun. 5—ANDERSON — An Anderson woman is being detained in the Madison County jail on a $1 million bond on several felony charges related to the distribution of fentanyl.

Asia La'rae Hendrix, 33, 100 block of East Oak Street, was arrested on May 24 on charges of five counts of dealing in a narcotic drug, dealing methamphetamine, corrupt business influence and money laundering.

Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said the investigation is ongoing.

The prosecutor's office requested the higher bond because the drugs seized on May 24 amounted to 1.42 kilograms of fentanyl.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency said two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal depending upon a person's body size.

The investigation by Sgt. Keith Gaskill with the Anderson Police Department and Madison County Drug Task Force started in August 2022.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Gaskill learned Hendrix was returning from Arizona and was stopped in Oklahoma with a large quantity of illegal drugs.

Oklahoma police found in the vehicle five kilograms of methamphetamine and 28,000 tablets containing fentanyl.

She was released when Marvin McCloud admitted the drugs were in his possession and he was arrested. Hendrix was released.

In October 2022, the Meade County, Kansas, sheriff's department stopped a rental car for speeding. Hendrix was listed as renting the vehicle.

In January the Madison County Drug Task Force started surveillance on Hendrix's Anderson residence.

They observed Hendrix get into a car for one minute and then car then drove away.

The car driven by Corey Chestnut failed to stop during a pursuit by local law enforcement. He was charged with a felony count of resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.

The next day officers found a discarded package that contained 1,000 pills containing fentanyl along the route taken by Chestnut.

Police made two controlled buys by a confidential informant from Hendrix in March and April.

In May the Drug Task Force followed Hendrix to a location in Anderson where a car was found with 998 pills containing fentanyl in possession of a woman that had met with Hendrix.

On May 24, police followed Hendrix to an Indianapolis apartment complex where a bag was transferred to another vehicle in which the driver indicated he made multiple trips for her in the past.

Police confiscated 17 pounds and 10 ounces of illegal pills with a street value of $71,000 to $284,000.

