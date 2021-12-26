Anderson woman died of multiple stab wounds, autopsy finds

Dec. 25—ANDERSON — An autopsy has determined that Andrea Aguirre's death was the result of multiple stab wounds.

Her estranged husband found Aguirre dead in her Anderson home Tuesday.

Initially, Anderson police believed she died from a gunshot wound, but an autopsy conducted Thursday determined she died from multiple stab wounds.

The case remains under investigation.

Anderson Police were dispatched to the 2900 block of East Fifth Street at 7:46 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a woman found dead inside the residence, according to a news release.

Aguirre's estranged husband was checking on her and their children because there was no response when he attempted to contact her.

He found her on the floor of her bedroom.

The children were found unharmed and are currently with family members.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anderson Police Department Detective Josh Senseney at 765-648-6757.

Aguirre was arrested Nov. 20 on a Level 6 felony charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child under the age of 16.

According to the probable cause affidavit, police responded at 6:20 p.m. that day to the 800 block of West Third Street for a domestic disturbance.

Officers observed that Juan Avina had swelling around his left eye and saw a broken fingernail on Andrea Aguirre's right hand.

Avina said that he is married to Aguirre but was separated at the time. He said she came to the Third Street, address and there was an argument about past issues in the relationship.

He said the argument escalated, and Aguirre punched him in the face four times.

Avina said he once put his hands on Aguirre's wrist, which caused the fingernail to break, and that's also when he was punched in the face.

Aguirre told officers that Avina backed her into a corner and hat she pushed him in the forehead.

Aguirre said she didn't punch Avina multiple times in the face.

When asked about Avina's swollen eye, Aguirre said he kept coming at her and grabbed her arm.

The children were given to Avina after Aguirre's arrest.

Officers notified the Indiana Department of Child Services about the case.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.