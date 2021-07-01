Anderson woman facing drug charges after Joplin traffic stop

Jeff Lehr, The Joplin Globe, Mo.
·1 min read

Jul. 1—Joplin police say they seized 1.7 pounds of marijuana, methamphetamine and some unidentified substances in a traffic stop Tuesday night that led to charges being filed on an Anderson woman.

Sgt. Tom Bowin said an officer who stopped a vehicle near 34th and Main streets for an equipment violation noted the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. That led to a search that turned up the marijuana, 28.7 grams of a substance called THC wax, 8.3 grams of methamphetamine, 19.4 grams of an unidentified crystalline substance and 1.4 grams of a second such substance.

The driver, Lacey L. Bresee, 27, was arrested and charged Wednesday by the Newton County prosecutor's office with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and a single count of felony child endangerment.

Bowin said the endangerment charge was sought due to the presence of a 7-year-old in the vehicle with Breasee.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Will one dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine protect me?

    Experts recommend getting fully vaccinated, especially with the emergence of worrisome coronavirus mutations such as the delta variant first identified in India. The COVID-19 vaccines rolling out globally were developed to target the original version of the virus detected in late 2019. With the delta variant, a study by British researchers found people were well protected when they got both doses of either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

  • Russia rejects renewing aid from Iraq to Syria's northeast

    Russia’s U.N. ambassador on Wednesday called a proposal to reopen a border crossing from Iraq to Syria’s northeast for delivering humanitarian aid “a non-starter.” A U.N. Security Council draft resolution proposes sending aid through both crossings, but Vassily Nebenzia said at a news conference that Russia is discussing only the possible continuation of deliveries through the Bab al-Hawa crossing to Idlib in northwest Syria.

  • Christina Greer Sentenced To 60 Years In Prison For Sex Crimes At Daughter’s Sleepovers

    A Nebraska woman has been sentenced to more than 60 years in prison for several child abuse charges related to sleepovers with friends of her then 11-year-old daughter where she had sex with two boys and handed out marijuana-infused gummy bears. Christina Greer, 38, was sentenced Monday to between 64 and 102 years in prison. She was convicted in March of three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child involving two boys ages 12 and 13, six counts of felony child abuse and two counts of wi

  • Deadly shootout after motorcycle club members go to punish imposter, Indiana cops say

    The bikers went to beat and rob the man for posing as a member of their clubs - but things didn’t go as planned.

  • Prosecutor: Honolulu police killing of Black man justified

    Honolulu police officers' use of deadly force was justified and no charges will be filed against them in a shooting that killed a Black man because an investigation found that he entered a home uninvited and physically attacked the officers, the city's prosecuting attorney said Wednesday. The April 14 shooting death of Lindani Myeni, 29, has drawn international attention, including from civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton, at a time when police violence in other parts of the U.S. have prompted protests over racial injustice. Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said his office's investigation refutes those who said the shooting shows that despite Hawaii's multicultural diversity, police are racist.

  • Former Prison Guard Revisits Inappropriate Relationship With Convicted Child Killer Susan Smith

    In a sneak peek of Lifetime's Cellmate Secrets: Susan Smith, the cellmates and lover of the convicted murderer recall how manipulative she was and the impact it had on their own lives.

  • Two Asian American Women Robbed at 99 Ranch Market in San Gabriel

    Police in San Gabriel, Calif., are looking for three men accused of robbing two Asian American women at a 99 Ranch Market over the weekend. The first incident, which was caught on surveillance video, saw one of the suspects grab the victim’s purse as she stood next to a checkout counter.

  • Hate crime charge for woman in NYC hotel confrontation

    A California woman who wrongly accused a Black teen of taking her phone at a New York City hotel late last year and grabbed at him as he tried to leave is now charged with a hate crime. Miya Ponsetto was arraigned in court in Manhattan via videoconference Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to charges including unlawful imprisonment as a hate crime, aggravated harassment and endangering the welfare of a child. Ponsetto was at the Arlo Hotel in December when she got into a confrontation with a teen, 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr., whom she accused of stealing her phone.

  • Cape Cod man allegedly destroyed $10,000 worth of lobsters at fish market, police say

    Public records show the suspect previously owned a business in Sandwich, Massachusetts, at the same location as the fish market and filed for bankruptcy in 2019.

  • Traffic Violation Leads To Arrest Of Suspect That Gunned Down Mother Of Six

    A routine traffic stop turned into the arrest of a teen suspected of killing a mother of six. Parker County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled over Hector Alejandro Rivera, 18, because his 2012 Kia Forte didn't have a front license plate, according to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Officers ran Rivera’s plates and found he was wanted in connection to the 2020 shooting that killed Carmen Enriquez, 33. Enriquez was killed on June 29, 2020, at around 11 p.m. in Fort Worth, Texas, a

  • 2-year-old found dead in Oregon 58 years ago has just been identified, officials say

    The boy’s body was discovered in 1963 and then the case went cold.

  • San Jose Will Force Gun Owners to Cover Costs of Gun Violence After Mass Shooting

    Reuters/Peter DaSilvaJust five weeks after last month’s massacre at a San Jose light-rail yard that left nine people dead, the city has taken unprecedented gun-control action.In a unanimous vote Tuesday night, San Jose’s city council approved a national first that will see gun owners being forced to compensate taxpayers for the spiraling costs of gun violence. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, gun owners in California’s third-largest city will be required to take out liability insurance

  • Lori Daybell indicted in fourth husband’s death in Arizona. She moved to Idaho soon after

    Charles Vallow was fatally shot by Lori’s brother in 2019. “Complex, difficult cases of this nature take time to properly investigate and solve.”

  • Father shoots intoxicated man allegedly spying on his daughter and touching himself outside her window

    A Texas father shot a man who was allegedly spying on his daughter through her bedroom window while touching himself.

  • She Wanted a New Restraining Order. She Got Shot 4 Times.

    Melissa GeoghaganFor the last two years, Melissa Geoghagan heard horror stories from her friend, Andrea Walker Wright, about her ex-husband.Geoghagan, a 42-year-old middle school teacher, said that soon after her friend’s 11-year marriage to Aaron Wright dissolved in 2019, he began to launch a campaign of harassment against her. She said that several times, Andrea told her, Aaron drove past her house.Andrea even said she feared he put a tracker on her car and a camera in her house, according to

  • Robbers Hold Up News Crew Interviewing Oakland Violence Prevention Head in Front of City Hall

    Two armed robbers held up a news crew at gunpoint in Oakland on Monday while the crew was interviewing the city's head of violence prevention.

  • Phylicia Rashad Walks Back Praise of Bill Cosby's Overturned Sexual Assault Conviction: 'I Fully Support Survivors'

    Phylicia Rashad says that “a miscarriage of justice” has been “corrected” by way of former TV husband Bill Cosby‘s overturned conviction for sexual assault and Wednesday release from prison. On Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania’s highest court overturned the disgraced comedian’s sexual assault conviction after it found that an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from […]

  • Man's Arrest In Wife's Murder Came After He Told Ex About The Crime, Investigators Say

    A Colorado man was arrested last week on a first-degree murder charge in the death of his wife after police recorded him telling his ex-wife of the killing, according to an affidavit signed by a Colorado detective. Dane Kallungi, 37, was arrested on June 16 in New Mexico after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was booked into a Colorado jail on Monday, accused of first-degree murder in the killing of his 28-year-old wife, Jepsy Kallungi. The two-year investigation ended with his arrest aft

  • Fatal road rage shooting began with motorcyclist pointing gun at man and kids, police say

    JaDerek Gray, 19, died after the shooting on I-35 in Fort Worth.

  • Former NXIVM sex slave India Oxenberg reacts to top cult official Allison Mack being sentenced to 3 years in prison

    In the docuseries "Seduced," Oxenberg said Mack put her on a 500-calorie diet, collected nudes to use as blackmail, and arranged branding ceremonies.