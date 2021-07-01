Anderson woman facing drug charges after Joplin traffic stop

Jul. 1—Joplin police say they seized 1.7 pounds of marijuana, methamphetamine and some unidentified substances in a traffic stop Tuesday night that led to charges being filed on an Anderson woman.

Sgt. Tom Bowin said an officer who stopped a vehicle near 34th and Main streets for an equipment violation noted the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. That led to a search that turned up the marijuana, 28.7 grams of a substance called THC wax, 8.3 grams of methamphetamine, 19.4 grams of an unidentified crystalline substance and 1.4 grams of a second such substance.

The driver, Lacey L. Bresee, 27, was arrested and charged Wednesday by the Newton County prosecutor's office with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and a single count of felony child endangerment.

Bowin said the endangerment charge was sought due to the presence of a 7-year-old in the vehicle with Breasee.